Spoons by patriciae
Spoons

Memo, Spoons, really had no idea what to do so I browsed a few photos with spoons as the Tag.
I enjoy photography but am a lazy photographer and my imagination ( artistic qualities) are not the best, hopefully 365 will improve that.

Patricia E

@patriciae
I am a nearly 60 year old, just near not quite. This is my second run at 365, last time would be 5 or more...
