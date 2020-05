Mmm what is it?

Memo Cushions.

This was supposed to be reflections but I got a bit confused, I was allowed to be confused as i had a fall at work. Tripped over and went fully to the ground that far down that I hit my Glasses on the concrete. I am still feeling a bit light headed today and sorry for myself. I have a black eye and bruised Knees,

I am going to head down to my daughters for a coffee all the sympathy she can muster.

All good it just means i will be careful for a while and watch my feet.