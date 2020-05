Reflections

Memo Reflections,

If you look closely you can see my first photo, i was trying to get the reflection of the trees in the Webber outside. Once i put it up on the screen i noticed the screen reflecting in the office window. This was the result.

Only 4 more days of following the May list I have appreciated the challenge and needed some ideas, now my Camera is back in my hand and becoming a part of me again i can see so many things i want to photograph.