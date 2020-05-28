Previous
Clocks by patriciae
28 / 365

Clocks

Memo Clocks,
This one does not measure Time but Speed and Distance. It is in the Dash of my Sons Holden HG Prem Wagon i am not sure of the age but it is older than him and he is 32.
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Patricia E

@patriciae
I am a nearly 60 year old, just near not quite. This is my second run at 365, last time would be 5 or more...
