Light the way by patriciae
32 / 365

Light the way

This month as a mini project I have decided on “ a glimpse into me” Things I do, things I like and people I love. Today is a candle in a holder, they are all over my house I can not pass a candle shop. I find them soothing and relaxing.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Patricia E

@patriciae
I am a nearly 60 year old, just near not quite. This is my second run at 365, last time would be 5 or more...
