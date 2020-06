Books books n more books

A glimpse into me,

My bookshelf, rather untidy bookshelf. You could say I read a lot but not as much as I buy books! Always second hand never new, op shops, free book libraries and swapping with my family.

I read as a child and until I had children of my own, then the time was spent reading to them. The Four of them still love a good book. I got back into reading a few year ago and remembered why I stopped, once I pick up a book I can’t put it down. Great pastime while camping.