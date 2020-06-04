Previous
pencil Elephant by patriciae
36 / 365

pencil Elephant

Another of my Loves, Elephants.This is a large painting I have on my wall, it looks nothing like this as I have been Editing in my Mac. I am clicking things, pressing buttons and really just fiddling. Hopefully learning as I go.
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Patricia E

@patriciae
I am a nearly 60 year old, just near not quite. This is my second run at 365, last time would be 5 or more...
9% complete

Pigeons Farm ace
Such a nice 'pencil' elephant!
June 5th, 2020  
