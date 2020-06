ready to flower

I made it into the garden today its a bit damp but the fresh air is amazing. I was hit with Vertigo on Friday, great start to a long weekend, worst feeling ever as if someone was spinning you faster and faster. Then the after effect was me feeling like the morning after a really good party, only worse, I spent half the day talking to the porcelain bowl.

Feeling much better today although still walking like I'm drunk.

,