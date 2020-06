The Wizard of

This Wizard has sat in my garden for at lease 10 year, the tree root he sits on has been in the garden for over 35 year that I know of. The marble he holds as a crystal ball disappears regularly, I believe the Magpies take a liking to it.

There are lots of stories to the bits and pieces in My garden the tree root has the oldest story of all, it has even traveled to a rental we were in for a while.