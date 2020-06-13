Sign up
This is me
So I didn't take this Photo my Hubby did I had to show it as it is the first photo in 12 month I actually like of myself.lol
This was at our accommodation on Raymond Island the birds were happy to pose for a photo.
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
Patricia E
@patriciae
I am a nearly 60 year old, just near not quite. This is my second run at 365, last time would be 5 or more...
45
photos
6
followers
6
following
12% complete
1
365
Canon EOS 550D
13th June 2020 9:46am
Tags
crimson
,
rosella.
