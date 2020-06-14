Previous
meet Monkey
meet Monkey

Monkey was found crossing the Nullabour 10 year ago.Along the Nullabour people get bored and hang things from trees, We saw a tree full of washing, one full of Bras,Monkey was hanging on a tree along with lots of other soft toys, we swapped him for a hat.
He has traveled with us in our camper since, The Monkey with him is PG he is English born but very much an Aussie like me, he came from the UK to keep Monkey company when we are not traveling.
His speciality is helping Grandchildren sleep while camping, as he is a Glow in the Dark stomach, he at one point has entertained other travellers with a small Grand Piano, but that is another story.
