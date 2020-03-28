Previous
Fins up! by pattidance
5 / 365

Fins up!

As a Voodoo Beach Bunny, I enjoy Jimmy Buffet and his advice “fins up!” in troubling times. Rainy day here and solid advice from the universe in these clouds that look so much like fins.
Patti Dance

@pattidance
I live in Southern Maryland - beautiful peninsula surrounded by the Patuxent and Potomac Rivers, and the Chesapeake Bay. The edges of water are liminal places...
