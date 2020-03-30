Previous
Next
Fletch by pattidance
7 / 365

Fletch

Taking advantage of the day and being able to be out on the beach. Might not be able to for a few weeks now due to new ‘Rona restrictions.
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Patti Dance

@pattidance
I live in Southern Maryland - beautiful peninsula surrounded by the Patuxent and Potomac Rivers, and the Chesapeake Bay. The edges of water are liminal places...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise