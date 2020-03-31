Previous
Five more minutes by pattidance
8 / 365

Five more minutes

Lily enjoying a lazy morning while I telecommute. She does her best to try and convince us to nap just five more minutes.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Patti Dance

@pattidance
I live in Southern Maryland - beautiful peninsula surrounded by the Patuxent and Potomac Rivers, and the Chesapeake Bay. The edges of water are liminal places...
