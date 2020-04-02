Previous
Next
Solitaire by pattidance
10 / 365

Solitaire

Fishing for food is still allowable under the shelter-in-place order as long as proper social distancing protocol is followed. The only company I had was my shadow and the ospreys.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Patti Dance

@pattidance
I live in Southern Maryland - beautiful peninsula surrounded by the Patuxent and Potomac Rivers, and the Chesapeake Bay. The edges of water are liminal places...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise