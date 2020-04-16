Previous
Next
Empty water by pattidance
24 / 365

Empty water

Still no boats on the Potomac. The only fishers out today were the bald eagles, blue herons, and ospreys.
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Patti Dance

@pattidance
I live in Southern Maryland - beautiful peninsula surrounded by the Patuxent and Potomac Rivers, and the Chesapeake Bay. The edges of water are liminal places...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise