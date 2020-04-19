Previous
Next
Stars of Bethlehem by pattidance
27 / 365

Stars of Bethlehem

Not sure of the ‘proper’ name for these lovely little flowers. My mother always called them Star of Bethlehem. I haven’t seen them in a long time - they are a welcome sight.
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Patti Dance

@pattidance
I live in Southern Maryland - beautiful peninsula surrounded by the Patuxent and Potomac Rivers, and the Chesapeake Bay. The edges of water are liminal places...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise