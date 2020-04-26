Previous
Witch’s Garden by pattidance
34 / 365

Witch’s Garden

I love the light in this one. Again, right after rain in a patch where Datura occasionally grows.
26th April 2020

Patti Dance

@pattidance
I live in Southern Maryland - beautiful peninsula surrounded by the Patuxent and Potomac Rivers, and the Chesapeake Bay. The edges of water are liminal places...
