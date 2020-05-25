Previous
Tropical winter by pattidance
Tropical winter

My current WIP - a tropical coloured scarf for this winter.
25th May 2020

Patti Dance

@pattidance
I live in Southern Maryland - beautiful peninsula surrounded by the Patuxent and Potomac Rivers, and the Chesapeake Bay. The edges of water are liminal places...
