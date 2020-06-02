Previous
Pink roses by pattidance
71 / 365

Pink roses

This is the rose bush at the new house. It needs a lot of TLC.
Patti Dance

@pattidance
I live in Southern Maryland - beautiful peninsula surrounded by the Patuxent and Potomac Rivers, and the Chesapeake Bay. The edges of water are liminal places...
