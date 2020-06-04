Previous
Ready for shopping by pattidance
73 / 365

Ready for shopping

Heading out to get some fish for the Old Bay.
4th June 2020

Patti Dance

@pattidance
I live in Southern Maryland - beautiful peninsula surrounded by the Patuxent and Potomac Rivers, and the Chesapeake Bay. The edges of water are liminal places...
Photo Details

