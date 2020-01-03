Previous
Next
Last day by pattyblue
137 / 365

Last day

Last day of our holiday on the Gower today. This is a shot of the little houses in Llangennith. We are just packing the car for our drive home. It's been a lovely relaxing week and the batteries are recharged. Bring it on 2020!
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

CoroJo ace
This could so be a beautiful painting. Fav!
January 3rd, 2020  
Pat Thacker
@zeezee Thank you! I might just do that but I'll add some blue sky as the weather has been very dull.
January 3rd, 2020  
CoroJo ace
@pattyblue I love the moody sky. Blue changes everything to me lol - in a photo or painting that is.
January 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise