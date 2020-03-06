Previous
Egyptian tunnel by pattyblue
Egyptian tunnel

This is the entrance to the Egyptian tunnel in Highgate cemetery. It didn't feel like I was in London...
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Babs ace
Wow who would have thought this was in London
March 9th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
@onewing Thanks Babs, it did feel quite jungle-ish!
March 9th, 2020  
