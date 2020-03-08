Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
152 / 365
Glass art
This is a Dale Chihuly glass art structure in the main foyer of the Victoria & Albert museum in London.
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
152
photos
34
followers
48
following
41% complete
View this month »
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
8th March 2020 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
art
Fisher Family
Super shot of this impressive sculpture. I love the contrast with the building behind too.
Ian
March 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Ian