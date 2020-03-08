Previous
Glass art by pattyblue
Glass art

This is a Dale Chihuly glass art structure in the main foyer of the Victoria & Albert museum in London.
Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Fisher Family
Super shot of this impressive sculpture. I love the contrast with the building behind too.

Ian
March 8th, 2020  
