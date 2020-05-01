Sign up
172 / 365
Campion
I realised I'd missed a day this month so I've filled the space with this pretty Campion.
1st May 2020
1st May 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
