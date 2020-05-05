Previous
Happy tree by pattyblue
176 / 365

Happy tree

I walk past this Beech tree most days on my walk and we always smile at each other.
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
