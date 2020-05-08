Sign up
Wishful thinking
I don't think our summer beach holiday is going to happen this year but I have some nice beach ornaments in my bathroom to look at.
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Corinne
ace
You have the memories ... and I wish we all will be able to spend our future Hollidays anywhere else than stuck at home !
May 8th, 2020
