Determination
The temperature here had dropped by 11 degrees today and the wind was quite strong. I spotted this curly tendril dancing about in the wind but eventually there was a lull and my patience paid off.
11th May 2020
11th May 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
10th May 2020 11:19am
Tags
determination
