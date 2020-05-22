Previous
Grass by pattyblue
191 / 365

Grass

Just some nice grass blowing in the breeze on my walk today.
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
52% complete

