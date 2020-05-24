Previous
Fence no more by pattyblue
193 / 365

Fence no more

This little fence lost the battle with the high winds we had yesterday.
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
