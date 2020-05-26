Sign up
Red birch
I like the shape of this poor tree that has managed to imprison itself between the railings.
26th May 2020
26th May 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
red
,
birch
GaryW
Interesting.
May 26th, 2020
bruni
ace
I've never seen a red birch tree bevor/ pure thing .wonder what was first tree or railing.
May 26th, 2020
Babs
ace
Maybe it thought the grass was greener on the other side of the fence.
May 26th, 2020
