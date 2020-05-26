Previous
Red birch by pattyblue
195 / 365

Red birch

I like the shape of this poor tree that has managed to imprison itself between the railings.
26th May 2020 26th May 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
GaryW
Interesting.
May 26th, 2020  
bruni ace
I've never seen a red birch tree bevor/ pure thing .wonder what was first tree or railing.
May 26th, 2020  
Babs ace
Maybe it thought the grass was greener on the other side of the fence.
May 26th, 2020  
