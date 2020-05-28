Previous
First rose by pattyblue
196 / 365

First rose

This is the first rose in my garden this year with a bit of added drama.
28th May 2020

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details

Kaylynn
Very dramatic and beautiful
May 28th, 2020  
