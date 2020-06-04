Sign up
Fruits of my labour
At the beginning of Lockdown I planted some mixed radish seeds in a pot. These are the first three washed and ready for me to munch.
4th June 2020
4th Jun 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
RomainZ
ace
I hope you enjoyed them....
June 4th, 2020
