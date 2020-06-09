Previous
Next
Bug community by pattyblue
209 / 365

Bug community

I have a buddleia in my garden, nothing fancy, just a plain white one to attract butterflies but I like all of the insects it attracts.

Clockwise from top left:
Broad centurion fly
Green shield bug
Mullein moth caterpillar
Squash bug

I am keeping my eye on the caterpillar as they can strip a buddleia but while he is the only one on here he can stay.
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise