209 / 365
Bug community
I have a buddleia in my garden, nothing fancy, just a plain white one to attract butterflies but I like all of the insects it attracts.
Clockwise from top left:
Broad centurion fly
Green shield bug
Mullein moth caterpillar
Squash bug
I am keeping my eye on the caterpillar as they can strip a buddleia but while he is the only one on here he can stay.
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
