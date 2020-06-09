Bug community

I have a buddleia in my garden, nothing fancy, just a plain white one to attract butterflies but I like all of the insects it attracts.



Clockwise from top left:

Broad centurion fly

Green shield bug

Mullein moth caterpillar

Squash bug



I am keeping my eye on the caterpillar as they can strip a buddleia but while he is the only one on here he can stay.