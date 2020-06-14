Previous
Revelation by pattyblue
Revelation

I've had this Acer for about 15 years now but today was the first time I noticed that it produced these tiny helicopter seeds. They are only about 2cm long and pale green so they don't stand out amongst the foliage very well.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely capture ...
June 14th, 2020  
RomainZ ace
Wow... Absolute marvellous... FAV
June 14th, 2020  
