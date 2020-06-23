Sign up
Previous
Next
223 / 365
Quaking grass
Such a lot of lovely grasses around at the moment. I had to look this up on PlantNet and I really like the name of this one.
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
2
0
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
16th June 2020 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
quaking
Dione Giorgio
Looks very interesting. I have never seen or heard of these plants. Beautiful capture.
June 23rd, 2020
Pat Thacker
@sangwann
Thanks Dione. They are very light and hollow inside and they really do quake in the breeze.
June 23rd, 2020
