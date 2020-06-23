Previous
Next
Quaking grass by pattyblue
223 / 365

Quaking grass

Such a lot of lovely grasses around at the moment. I had to look this up on PlantNet and I really like the name of this one.
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Looks very interesting. I have never seen or heard of these plants. Beautiful capture.
June 23rd, 2020  
Pat Thacker
@sangwann Thanks Dione. They are very light and hollow inside and they really do quake in the breeze.
June 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise