Ghost spider
The early morning sun was catching this web yesterday. The little spider was glowing in the light.
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1
365
iPhone SE
25th June 2020 9:02am
ghost
spider
