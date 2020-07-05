Previous
Next
Easy like a Sunday morning by pattyblue
235 / 365

Easy like a Sunday morning

Have a lovely Sunday everyone.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monique ace
Nice capture, like the b & w
July 5th, 2020  
Lesley ace
How lovely. He’s been for his paper and has found a nice, sheltered spot to sit for a quiet read. Perfect Sunday morning I’d say.
July 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise