Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
235 / 365
Easy like a Sunday morning
Have a lovely Sunday everyone.
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
235
photos
42
followers
59
following
64% complete
View this month »
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
24th June 2020 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
a
,
morning
,
sunday
,
like
,
easy
Monique
ace
Nice capture, like the b & w
July 5th, 2020
Lesley
ace
How lovely. He’s been for his paper and has found a nice, sheltered spot to sit for a quiet read. Perfect Sunday morning I’d say.
July 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close