Yellow medley

So many flowers, not enough days so I have put this collage together of cheery yellow flowers that I've found on my ramblings.



Big picture - Aaron's beard (sooo many stamens)

Top right - Grey santolina ( the edges of the flowers look like McDonalds signs to me)

Middle right - Californian poppies (met a lovely lady who was delighted that I was photographing her pretty flowers)

Bottom right - Birds foot trefoil (sadly no more as the grass cutters came through just after I took the shot)