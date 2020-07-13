Previous
Bee on privet by pattyblue
243 / 365

Bee on privet

The bees were all over the little privet flowers yesterday, I was spoilt for choice.
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Kate ace
Terrific closeup
July 13th, 2020  
