244 / 365
Lichen
Two different types on this apple tree branch.
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
27th June 2020 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lichen
Casablanca
ace
Ooh how delicious! I love lichens and these are super
July 14th, 2020
