Previous
Next
Stop by pattyblue
246 / 365

Stop

I had to smile when I saw this today. It's the opposite to my Go picture from a few weeks ago.
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Cute
July 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise