246 / 365
Stop
I had to smile when I saw this today. It's the opposite to my Go picture from a few weeks ago.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
1
0
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
246
photos
45
followers
57
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
15th July 2020 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stop
Peter Dulis
ace
Cute
July 16th, 2020
