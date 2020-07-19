Previous
Does my bum look big in this? by pattyblue
249 / 365

Does my bum look big in this?

No, but it does look very shiny...

19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

