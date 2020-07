A good day

This is my sister walking through a field of barley today.

We haven't seen each other properly since March so it was great to spend the day together. We wandered around chatting about everything and anything and stopping now and then to take pictures. We had lunch in a pub, found a house that was lived in by my grandmother in 1939, visited a churchyard and even had a little dance to happy tunes in the middle of this field.

Oh, and we managed to clock up nearly 9 kilometres!