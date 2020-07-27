Previous
House of fun by pattyblue
257 / 365

House of fun

I love this cheerful happy garden.
It lifted my spirits on my rainy walk today.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Casablanca ace
Oh isn't that just lovely! Makes me smile too
July 27th, 2020  
GaryW
Wow! That does look fun and appealing!
July 27th, 2020  
