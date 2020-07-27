Sign up
257 / 365
House of fun
I love this cheerful happy garden.
It lifted my spirits on my rainy walk today.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
257
photos
46
followers
60
following
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
27th July 2020 1:19pm
Tags
fun
,
of
,
house
Casablanca
ace
Oh isn't that just lovely! Makes me smile too
July 27th, 2020
GaryW
Wow! That does look fun and appealing!
July 27th, 2020
