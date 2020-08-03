Previous
Next
Furry visitor by pattyblue
264 / 365

Furry visitor

This little Vapourer moth caterpillar was having a rest in my garden today.
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kaylynn
Wow he’s all dressed up for a party. Nice capture.
August 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise