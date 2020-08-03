Sign up
Furry visitor
This little Vapourer moth caterpillar was having a rest in my garden today.
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Kaylynn
Wow he’s all dressed up for a party. Nice capture.
August 3rd, 2020
