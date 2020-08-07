Sign up
Busy time
I took this yesterday of a partially harvested field. The country lanes were busy with tractors going back and forth all day.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
Tags
time
,
busy
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
August 7th, 2020
