At last! by pattyblue
269 / 365

At last!

I finally got my shot of a female damselfly. A bit of a cheat really as she was kind of tied up!
The background is busier than I would have liked but you have to take what you get sometimes..
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
