270 / 365
Mixed emotions
I was anxious and fascinated at the same time when I took this as it was quite a whopper.
As I lined up my shot I was praying that it wouldn't run at me 🙏🏻😱
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
1
1
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
270
photos
48
followers
62
following
73% complete
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
8th August 2020 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
emotions
,
mixed
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wow!!
August 9th, 2020
