Mixed emotions by pattyblue
270 / 365

Mixed emotions

I was anxious and fascinated at the same time when I took this as it was quite a whopper.
As I lined up my shot I was praying that it wouldn't run at me 🙏🏻😱
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
PhotoCrazy ace
Wow!!
August 9th, 2020  
