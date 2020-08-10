Sign up
Sun kissed poppies
I saw this poppy patch growing by a wall and I liked how the light was catching them.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
RomainZ
ace
wonderful atmospheric picture
August 10th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely on black fv!
August 10th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
August 10th, 2020
